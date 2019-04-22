After study, students to return home

Home » Nation

Despite having already landed an offer of employment in the United States, He Jielin showed up at a job fair organized by Chinese companies at the weekend outside of Washington DC.

“I do have an offer here, but I don’t rule out going back to China,” He said when making his way through crowds gathered around the dozens of booths set up by Chinese companies to woo He and his peers.

A graduate this year of information system technology at The George Washington University, He is among about 1,000 Chinese students seeking opportunities to put what they have learned abroad into use back home.

Qi Hao, a GW undergraduate who helped organize the event, said the job fair is held because many Chinese students have shown a keen interest in pursuing a career back in China.

This sentiment is shared by many.

When submitting Curriculum Vitae, some cite private reasons, including reuniting with family, but more are drawn to the great potential that they believe China has in further development.

Li Haozhuan, CEO of the recruiting firm Liepin North America, said that there were about 480,000 students returning to China in 2017, 520,000 in 2018, and this year’s number is forecast to top 600,000.

Chinese companies are equally eager to find the right people.

Tracy Ma, a human resources officer at the medical equipment company MicroPort, said her company has major plans to recruit foreign-educated students as it is poised to expand into foreign markets.