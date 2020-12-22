Advanced Search

December 22, 2020

Aircraft carrier off for training

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 22, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINESE aircraft carrier Shandong passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday to conduct training in relevant waters of the South China Sea, according to a spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

The cross-regional training of the aircraft carrier formation is a normal arrangement as per a yearly plan, spokesperson Liu Wensheng said, adding that similar missions will continue to be organized in accordance with training requirements in the future.

Over the past year since its commissioning, the homemade aircraft carrier has successfully completed a variety of tasks, including carrier-based aircraft take-off and landing, actual use of weapons and combat system testing, Liu said, noting that the task group’s combat capability has continuously improved in the trials and training.

