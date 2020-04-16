The story appears on
April 16, 2020
Airlines take a hit
CHINESE airlines have reported 33.62 billion yuan (US$4.8 billion) in losses in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic hit the travel market.
In February, the airlines suffered a record loss of 20.96 billion yuan as large parts of the country remained in lockdown amid efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The total number of passengers fell 71.7 percent in March from a year earlier to 15.13 million, said Xiong Jie, an official with Civil Aviation Administration of China, adding the gauge was down 53.9 percent in the first quarter.
