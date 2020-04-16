Advanced Search

April 16, 2020

Airlines take a hit

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 April 16, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINESE airlines have reported 33.62 billion yuan (US$4.8 billion) in losses in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic hit the travel market.

In February, the airlines suffered a record loss of 20.96 billion yuan as large parts of the country remained in lockdown amid efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The total number of passengers fell 71.7 percent in March from a year earlier to 15.13 million, said Xiong Jie, an official with Civil Aviation Administration of China, adding the gauge was down 53.9 percent in the first quarter.

