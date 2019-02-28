Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

February 28, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Airport plan takes off

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 28, 2019 | Print Edition

East China’s Shandong Province plans to build seven new airports to increase the total number to 16 by 2035, said Wang Weizhong, chairman of the newly established Shandong Provincial Airport Management Group. The province will have 12 airports as of 2022, with three new airports in the cities of Heze, Zaozhuang and Liaocheng. Another four will be built in Dezhou, Binzhou, Tai’an and Zibo by 2035. The province has opened more than 500 air routes, with more than 60 international routes linking cities including Los Angeles and London.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿