Page A6
February 28, 2019
Airport plan takes off
East China’s Shandong Province plans to build seven new airports to increase the total number to 16 by 2035, said Wang Weizhong, chairman of the newly established Shandong Provincial Airport Management Group. The province will have 12 airports as of 2022, with three new airports in the cities of Heze, Zaozhuang and Liaocheng. Another four will be built in Dezhou, Binzhou, Tai’an and Zibo by 2035. The province has opened more than 500 air routes, with more than 60 international routes linking cities including Los Angeles and London.
