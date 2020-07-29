Advanced Search

July 29, 2020

Ancient fortress town found

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 29, 2020 | Print Edition

Archaeologists have unearthed a relics site of an ancient fortress town, which dates back to the Warring States Period (475-221 BC), in east China’s Shandong Province.

The relics were unearthed in the downtown area of the provincial capital Jinan during an excavation for construction of an expressway, said the cultural relics and archaeology research institute of Shandong.

The fortress town and the surrounding moat cover about 140,000 square meters.

Nation
