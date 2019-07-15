The story appears on
Page A6
July 15, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Another baby?
Pressures from career and family leave working mothers conflicted over whether to have a second child, a recent survey by China Youth Daily showed. Of the 2,012 people surveyed, 87.2 percent said that working mothers around them had raised the idea of giving birth to a second child, while 51.8 percent expressed concerns about becoming a second-time mother. “Working mothers may have to make great personal sacrifices for their career after having a second child,” said Li Tan, 37, a fashion editor and mother of a boy in sixth grade.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.