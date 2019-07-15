Advanced Search

July 15, 2019

Another baby?

Source: Xinhua | 00:23 UTC+8 July 15, 2019 | Print Edition

Pressures from career and family leave working mothers conflicted over whether to have a second child, a recent survey by China Youth Daily showed. Of the 2,012 people surveyed, 87.2 percent said that working mothers around them had raised the idea of giving birth to a second child, while 51.8 percent expressed concerns about becoming a second-time mother. “Working mothers may have to make great personal sacrifices for their career after having a second child,” said Li Tan, 37, a fashion editor and mother of a boy in sixth grade.

