Another baby?

Pressures from career and family leave working mothers conflicted over whether to have a second child, a recent survey by China Youth Daily showed. Of the 2,012 people surveyed, 87.2 percent said that working mothers around them had raised the idea of giving birth to a second child, while 51.8 percent expressed concerns about becoming a second-time mother. “Working mothers may have to make great personal sacrifices for their career after having a second child,” said Li Tan, 37, a fashion editor and mother of a boy in sixth grade.