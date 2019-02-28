Another outbreak reported

Home » Nation

CHINA’S agriculture ministry yesterday said a new case of African swine fever has been confirmed in Shaanxi Province.

The outbreak occurred on a farm with a total of 11,334 pigs in the city of Yulin, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

Up until now, 62 pigs on the farm have died from the viral disease, while 150 have been infected.

A team has been dispatched to the area, and local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect affected pigs. Transport of all pigs and related products out of or into the region is forbidden.