September 27, 2021

Anti-China group in HK disbands

Source: Xinhua | 08:11 UTC+8 September 27, 2021 | Print Edition

AFTER a notorious anti-China group announced its dissolution on Saturday, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said it is the inevitable fate of anti-China groups in Hong Kong.

The HKSAR government has started the procedure of banning the organization according to the law, a spokesperson of the liaison office said.

Despite its dissolution, the destabilizing activities of the leading members of the so-called “Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China” will not be written off and those who messed up Hong Kong cannot escape justice, the spokesperson said.

The Hong Kong police are investigating the suspected illegal activities of those leading members, which is a necessary requirement under the rule of law, the spokesperson said, stressing that the office supports thorough investigations by the HKSAR government.

The organization passed a resolution to disband at a general meeting on Saturday and said it will not operate in the future.

Nation
