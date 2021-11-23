Antiviral medicine trials

Home » Nation

A CHINESE antiviral medicine for COVID-19 has commenced phase-3 clinical trials overseas, its developer said yesterday.

The patented anti-COVID-19 drug candidate was developed by the Institute of Microbiology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd.

According to the institute, JS016 has become the first COVID-19 monoclonal antibody in the world to carry out clinical trials in healthy people.

Researchers completed global multi-center phase-2 trials this month. The results of the trials support the safety and effectiveness of JS016, suggesting it can lower the viral titer in participants and reduce the risk of becoming a severe case.

“The drug has been used for emergency treatment in 15 countries, and more than 500,000 doses have been sent overseas,” said Yan Jinghua, a researcher with the institute.