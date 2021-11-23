The story appears on
Page A3
November 23, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Antiviral medicine trials
A CHINESE antiviral medicine for COVID-19 has commenced phase-3 clinical trials overseas, its developer said yesterday.
The patented anti-COVID-19 drug candidate was developed by the Institute of Microbiology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd.
According to the institute, JS016 has become the first COVID-19 monoclonal antibody in the world to carry out clinical trials in healthy people.
Researchers completed global multi-center phase-2 trials this month. The results of the trials support the safety and effectiveness of JS016, suggesting it can lower the viral titer in participants and reduce the risk of becoming a severe case.
“The drug has been used for emergency treatment in 15 countries, and more than 500,000 doses have been sent overseas,” said Yan Jinghua, a researcher with the institute.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.