Apology for remarks

A FIVE-STAR hotel employee in China’s southwestern Guizhou Province has apologized over “inappropriate remarks” toward Wu Dong, a blogger who posted an 11-minute video online exposing unhygienic practices at luxury hotels. The employee surnamed Yang, from the marketing department of Sofitel Guiyang Hunter, said on his WeChat moments that Wu, better known by his pseudonym “Hua Zong,” should “be ready for any revenge and intimidation” as a result of his video.