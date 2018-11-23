The story appears on
Page A6
November 23, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Apology for remarks
A FIVE-STAR hotel employee in China’s southwestern Guizhou Province has apologized over “inappropriate remarks” toward Wu Dong, a blogger who posted an 11-minute video online exposing unhygienic practices at luxury hotels. The employee surnamed Yang, from the marketing department of Sofitel Guiyang Hunter, said on his WeChat moments that Wu, better known by his pseudonym “Hua Zong,” should “be ready for any revenge and intimidation” as a result of his video.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.