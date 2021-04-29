Author: Chickens story true

Home » Nation

A TRAINING school director who published a paper in a science journal claiming chickens were hatched from boiled eggs was remorseful in front of the cameras, but insisted that “it did happen.”

Guo Ping, director of Chunlin Education in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province, wept bitterly, saying she had never “told lies in her entire life.”

“I didn’t believe it either, but it did happen ... I just repeated what had been done 30 years ago,” Guo told news portal The Paper.

Guo attracted national attention after she published two almost identical papers in a journal called Xiezhen Dili, or Pictorial Geography, in March and June 2020, saying students she trained had used “idea and energy transmission” to reverse more than 40 boiled eggs into raw eggs from which chicks were successfully hatched.

She said yesterday she felt guilty for publishing them without “rigorous experiments,” but claimed they were true. She however refused to divulge more information to the media.

Pictorial Geography has been suspended, the Press and Publication Bureau of Jilin Province said.

Guo told The Beijing News that the article published last June was written by others. She said the journal agreed to publish them for a fee of about 600-700 yuan (US$92-US$108) for each piece, which she said was reasonable.