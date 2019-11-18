Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 18, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Authorities send back steel waste

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 18, 2019 | Print Edition

Qingdao Customs in east China’s Shandong Province refused entry of 4,067 tons of solid waste into the country, according to a statement on the website of the General Administration of Customs.

Under the watch of Qingdao Customs officers, 150 containers loaded with mill scale — the flaky surface of hot-rolled steel — were shipped from a local port back to where it originated.

Mill scale, one of the solid wastes banned from import, will cause severe damage to the ecological environment once entering the country, the statement said.

China began importing solid waste as a source of raw materials in the 1980s and for years has been the world’s largest importer. But with rising awareness of environmental protection and China’s green drive, it will halt imports by year-end.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿