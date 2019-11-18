Authorities send back steel waste

Home » Nation

Qingdao Customs in east China’s Shandong Province refused entry of 4,067 tons of solid waste into the country, according to a statement on the website of the General Administration of Customs.

Under the watch of Qingdao Customs officers, 150 containers loaded with mill scale — the flaky surface of hot-rolled steel — were shipped from a local port back to where it originated.

Mill scale, one of the solid wastes banned from import, will cause severe damage to the ecological environment once entering the country, the statement said.

China began importing solid waste as a source of raw materials in the 1980s and for years has been the world’s largest importer. But with rising awareness of environmental protection and China’s green drive, it will halt imports by year-end.