BDS offers key tools on the road

China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System has remarkably enhanced the country’s comprehensive traffic management in both efficiency and safety, according to a new report.

The BDS and related technologies have been extensively applied in all major fields in China’s transportation sector, said the report on the construction and development of the BDS released by the China Satellite Navigation Office.

The BDS has been applied in many areas such as key transportation process monitoring, highway infrastructure safety monitoring, port high-precision real-time positioning and dispatching monitoring.

By the end of October, around 7 million commercial road vehicles had been fitted with the BDS, accounting for 96 percent of such vehicles in operation.

A total of 31,400 postal and express delivery vehicles have also applied the BDS, around 88 percent of the total.

Around 1,400 public service boats and ships, 75 percent of the total, have been equipped with the BDS.

It has also been installed on about 300 general aircraft, 11 percent of the total.

China declared the official commissioning of the BDS on July 31, marking the formal opening of the BDS-3 system for global users.

Along with positioning, navigation and timing services, the BDS-3 system also provides a variety of services like assistance in global search and rescue, short message communication, ground-based and satellite-based augmentation, and precise point positioning.