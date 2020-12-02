The story appears on
Page A10
December 2, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
BDS offers key tools on the road
China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System has remarkably enhanced the country’s comprehensive traffic management in both efficiency and safety, according to a new report.
The BDS and related technologies have been extensively applied in all major fields in China’s transportation sector, said the report on the construction and development of the BDS released by the China Satellite Navigation Office.
The BDS has been applied in many areas such as key transportation process monitoring, highway infrastructure safety monitoring, port high-precision real-time positioning and dispatching monitoring.
By the end of October, around 7 million commercial road vehicles had been fitted with the BDS, accounting for 96 percent of such vehicles in operation.
A total of 31,400 postal and express delivery vehicles have also applied the BDS, around 88 percent of the total.
Around 1,400 public service boats and ships, 75 percent of the total, have been equipped with the BDS.
It has also been installed on about 300 general aircraft, 11 percent of the total.
China declared the official commissioning of the BDS on July 31, marking the formal opening of the BDS-3 system for global users.
Along with positioning, navigation and timing services, the BDS-3 system also provides a variety of services like assistance in global search and rescue, short message communication, ground-based and satellite-based augmentation, and precise point positioning.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.