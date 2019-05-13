Babies with mothers’ surnames on the rise

Home » Nation

Each time Ren Ran introduces his baby girl, he sees the surprise on people’s faces.

However, he has never regretted his decision to give his daughter her mother’s surname instead of his own.

“Before my wife gave birth a year ago, her water broke too early,” Ren recalled. “She suffered for an entire day in the delivery room, and I could do nothing.”

So Ren decided to give their baby his wife’s surname, Ding.

“My mom has always been quite open-minded and she believes names are just names,” Ren said.

For thousands of years, giving a child the father’s surname has been the status quo.

But as the values of gender equality permeate society, it is more common in China to see diverse name choices for babies.

China’s marriage law allows babies to bear the surname of either the father or mother.

However, changing centuries-old traditions does not happen overnight.

In China, where values from patriarchal systems in a traditionally male-dominated society still prevails, many parents give “compound surnames” to their babies. A compound surname includes the surnames of both the father and the mother.

Wang Ying, 33, has two children.

Her husband is surnamed Xu. And just like Ren, Xu was born during the era of the one-child policy.

When their first child was born, the couple decided to use a compound surname, as they wanted to satisfy Xu’s father’s wish to “pass on the family name.”

The baby was eventually surnamed Xuwang.

When China scrapped the one-child policy, the couple had a second child. The baby followed the surname of Wang.

“My father-in-law is open-minded, and he decided to give my surname to the baby,” Wang recalled. “My father was ecstatic.”

The baby was named Wang Yitong. Yitong, meaning together in Chinese, bears the common wish of the two families to live amicably together forever, Wang said.

According to a report from Shanghai police, of more than 90,000 newborns last year, 8.8 percent took their mother’s surnames, and 2.5 percent bore compound surnames.

But the phenomenon has also courted some controversy. On China’s famous Q&A website Zhihu.com, some supporters of babies taking their mothers’ surnames say that the situation highlights gender equality, while many say traditional values should not be broken.

“My baby having my surname shows that women’s roles in families are rising,” Wang Ying said.

“Whether a baby takes the mother’s surname or not should be a consensus among families,” she added. “It should not be an issue of conflict.”