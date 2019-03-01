The story appears on
March 1, 2019
Bank boss expelled
A FORMER China Development Bank senior executive has been expelled from the Communist Party of China after an investigation found him guilty of “disciplinary issues.”
Guo Lin, a former member of CDB’s administrative committee, was found to have seriously violated integrity rules during his time as head of the bank’s Tianjin branch, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement. Guo did not pay private contractors who renovated the bank’s office building for restoring his own home and sold the home to a bank loan client at a price clearly above market value. He was also fined and had his retirement benefits revoked, the statement said.
