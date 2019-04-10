The story appears on
Page A6
April 10, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Barbecue, drinking groups feel heat
Authorities in Jinan, capital of eastern China’s Shandong Province, have banned two institutions focused on drinking and barbecuing.
Stories recently went viral of two institutions in Jinan for “training talent on drinking” and “barbecue culture research.”
According to the civil affairs department of Jinan, the two institutions were never registered with the department and have been shut down.
The department received reports about the institutions on Monday and launched an investigation.
Initial investigations show that the institutions were launched in late March in Jinan.
They used names related to drinking and barbecuing as a gimmick to attract customers, but the acts “violated related laws,” according to the department.
The billboards of the institutions have been removed, and those held accountable have been summoned for talks.
Since last year, Jinan authorities have launched a campaign to crack down on illegal social organizations, with 58 having been closed.
