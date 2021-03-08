Basketball grannies having ball of a time

Home » Nation

What would you choose to do after retirement when reaching 60? Taking care of grandchildren or just staying home? In Changsha City in central China’s Hunan Province, a group of retirees chose to lighten up their life with basketball.

On the women’s basketball team called Feiyue, the average age is 60.

Team member Li Ying dribbled the ball quickly, broke through the defense, turned around and made a rear shot. The ball entered the basket accurately and hit the ground with a bang.

Ten years ago, out of their common love for basketball, they spontaneously set up this team.

“Life isn’t all about basketball, but life cannot be without basketball,” Team captain Xiao Jing said.

Xiao and Li have had a long history with basketball of over 40 years. They studied it together in a sports school in their childhood. Although they did not engage in professional sports for long after graduation, they were known as “basketball pros” at their workplaces.

“Even if I haven’t played for a period of time, when I pick up the ball, it is like it sticks to my hand. No one can steal my ball,” Li said.

Look at us!

Many players came from a sports background. Some in track and field others in swimming. There is even an Asian relay champion on the team.

They have also became coaches to their teammates. One member searched its information on the Internet and sign up when she barely knew anything about basketball. Her senior teammates explained the rules, demonstrated the movements and made the newcomer a skilled player shortly after.

“Some people say, how can 60-year-old women play basketball? But look at us, we feel like we can run all over the court!” Xiao said.

Playing has been good for the grandmas. They now move fast, react quickly and are strong. “For so many years, we have hardly ever been sick or hospitalized,” said Xiao.

Apart from the physical benefits, it makes everyone young at heart. “We train twice a week, and we don’t feel tired even playing for an hour. Whenever we have the chance, we will compete all over China,” Xiao said.