May 6, 2021

Beams blamed for pileup

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 6, 2021 | Print Edition

Universal beams that were not tied to the truck carrying them were the cause of a deadly pileup of six vehicles on Monday night in east China’s Zhejiang Province, the Traffic Administration Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday. The pileup involving three cars and three trucks occurred around 9:11pm on Monday on an expressway, killing six people and injuring three. Investigation showed that a truck was carrying 15 universal beams, each 12.1 meters long and weighing 2.2 tons, when it rear-ended a car, causing the pileup. The beams tore through the cab of the truck due to inertia and hit two cars in front, killing the truck driver and five others in the two cars. Three persons were injured.

