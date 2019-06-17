Beating addiction to online short videos

Home » Nation

Two-thirds of Chinese parents encourage their teenagers to take part in outdoor activities to avoid short video addiction, according to a poll published by the China Youth Daily.

Of the 1,974 parents surveyed, 64.8 percent suggest that parents should set a good example by not watching videos when their children are present.

About 36.8 percent hold that parents should take more responsibility when dealing with teenagers’ addiction to short videos, while 26.1 percent believe that it is the short video platforms that should play a more active role.

Online video platforms are able to use technological means to prevent teenagers from indulging in short videos, Zhu Wei, an associate professor from the China University of Political Science and Law, was quoted as saying. About 21 online video platforms have launched systems designed to prevent addiction among adolescent viewers by restricting the time they can spend online and providing adolescent-friendly content.