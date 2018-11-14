Beijing issues a yellow alert for smog

Home » Nation

BEIJING air pollution emergency response office yesterday issued a yellow alert for smog, reminding residents to take precautions against it.

The central part of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region is forecast to see moderate to severe air pollution until tomorrow, said a source with the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment.

Heavy smog will envelop parts of northern China from Tuesday to Thursday due to poor weather conditions, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Beijing, Tianjin and surrounding regions including provinces of Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong and Henan will be hit by smog for two to three days, with some cities shrouded in severe smog, the latest forecast from an official environment monitoring center showed.

It also said air conditions are expected to gradually improve as the smog will weaken from Thursday noon and end on Friday as a result of a cold front.

The yellow alert is issued when the air quality index surpasses 200 or the average density of PM2.5 stays above 150 micrograms per cubic meter for two consecutive days.

Under Beijing’s current three-tier warning system, the yellow alert is the least severe, followed by orange and red.

The yellow alert and above will trigger a series of compulsory emergency responses including the suspension of outdoor construction operations to reduce dust, the restriction of heavy pollution vehicles or the suspension of production in smokestack industries.

The smog came amid high humidity and poor air diffusion in the regions, the monitoring center said.

The heating season, when cities in northern China gradually start providing heating for residents, and emissions from industries and diesel vehicles also caused the pollutants to pile up, an official with the MEE said.

Local governments are required to reduce emissions and issue related levels of alarms in accordance with the heavy air pollution emergency response plans.

Expert teams in different regions will analyze the reasons of heavy air pollution and provide technical guidance to reduce emissions.