November 15, 2018

Beijing sets up AI institute

Source: Xinhua | 06:05 UTC+8 November 15, 2018 | Print Edition

Beijing issued an action plan on developing artificial intelligence and established an AI research institute yesterday. The action plan is an open and inclusive system that will be used to build an open AI service platform and joint labs, train talents and promote academic communication, said Xu Qiang, director of Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission. The institute was established to build the open AI service platform with universities and leading companies.

