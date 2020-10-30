The story appears on
Page A9
October 30, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Beijing tells Taiwan to be better over virus
China yesterday urged Taiwan authorities to draw lessons from their misdiagnosis of COVID-19 cases and uphold a rigorous scientific attitude in epidemic prevention and control.
People’s lives and health are not to be played with, and the diagnosis of COVID-19 cases should not become a tool for political manipulation, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, in response to a media question about a mistake by Taiwan health authorities on the COVID-19 test of a Taiwan businessman who returned to the island from the mainland.
Taiwan’s epidemic monitoring agency admitted on Wednesday that the businessman was diagnosed with COVID-19 by mistake. The testing lab had mixed up his sample with another Taiwan resident who returned from France the same day.
“This is not the first time that Taiwan authorities have had problems in the diagnosis of COVID-19 cases,” Zhu said, adding Taiwan authorities owe the Taiwan businessman an apology.
Taiwan’s epidemic monitoring authority declared a Taiwan resident, who returned from Wuhan on February 3, a confirmed case. The incident triggered speculation and of rumors.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.