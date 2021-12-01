The story appears on
December 1, 2021
Beijing to stage 2022 Games on schedule
CHINA expects to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics “smoothly” and on schedule, despite challenges posed by the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday.
“I believe it will definitely pose some challenge to our efforts to prevent and control the virus, but as China has experience in preventing and controlling the coronavirus, I fully believe that China will be able to host the Winter Olympics as scheduled, smoothly and successfully,” Zhao said.
Beijing is set to stage the Games from February 4-20, without foreign spectators and with all athletes and related personnel contained in a “closed-loop” and subject to daily testing for COVID-19.
Under its “zero-COVID” policy, China has had what are among the world’s strictest COVID-19 prevention measures.
