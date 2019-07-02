The story appears on
Page A6
July 2, 2019
Beijing-Shanghai HSR
The Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway, China’s busiest high-speed railway, saw over 350,000 passenger trips each day on average in the past eight years. A total of 1.03 billion passenger trips have been made via 944,000 trains since the railway started operation on June 30, 2011, according to the operator of the railway.
Growth in passenger trips averaged 20.4 percent each year during the past eight years, with the steady improvement of the passenger load factor. The railway connects several economic hubs in the north and east, including Tianjin and Nanjing. China has the world’s largest high-speed railway network, with 29,000 kilometers by the end of 2018.
