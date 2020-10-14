Big data to help save the environment

Home » Nation

China no longer has a shortage of environmental monitoring data, according to a leading researcher.

“The era of big data for ecological environment monitoring has come,” Wang Qiao, an academic from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, told the third Digital China Summit, which opened on Monday in Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian Province in southeast China.

“The analysis of massive data will bring valuable products and services,” he added.

China has more than 5,000 automatic monitoring stations for urban air quality, about 11,000 for surface water monitoring, 80,000 soil monitoring points, more than 1,500 monitoring points for radiation, and four environmental monitoring satellites in orbit.

The accumulated amount of ground environmental monitoring data exceeds 300 terabytes. The monitoring data accumulated from satellite remote sensing is more than 3 petabytes.

“The continuous, full environmental monitoring data based on the ‘time-space’ of big data, such as the Internet of Things, will significantly improve the limitation that a small amount of environmental monitoring data cannot reflect the real quality of the ecological environment,” Wang told the summit.

The digital summit was organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the provincial government of Fujian.