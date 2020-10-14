The story appears on
Page A10
October 14, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Big data to help save the environment
China no longer has a shortage of environmental monitoring data, according to a leading researcher.
“The era of big data for ecological environment monitoring has come,” Wang Qiao, an academic from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, told the third Digital China Summit, which opened on Monday in Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian Province in southeast China.
“The analysis of massive data will bring valuable products and services,” he added.
China has more than 5,000 automatic monitoring stations for urban air quality, about 11,000 for surface water monitoring, 80,000 soil monitoring points, more than 1,500 monitoring points for radiation, and four environmental monitoring satellites in orbit.
The accumulated amount of ground environmental monitoring data exceeds 300 terabytes. The monitoring data accumulated from satellite remote sensing is more than 3 petabytes.
“The continuous, full environmental monitoring data based on the ‘time-space’ of big data, such as the Internet of Things, will significantly improve the limitation that a small amount of environmental monitoring data cannot reflect the real quality of the ecological environment,” Wang told the summit.
The digital summit was organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the provincial government of Fujian.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.