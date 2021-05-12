Advanced Search

May 12, 2021

Big gains in eradicating illiteracy

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 May 12, 2021 | Print Edition

China has made positive achievements in vigorously developing higher education and eliminating illiteracy among young adults over the past 10 years, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday.

The population who have received or are receiving college-level education reached 218.36 million. The number of people who have received or are receiving college-level education rose to 15,467 per 100,000 from the previous 8,930 per 100,000 in 2010, said Ning Jizhe, head of the NBS.

The illiteracy rate declined to 2.67 percent from 4.08 percent in the previous census conducted in 2010, while the average years of education for people aged 15 or above increased to 9.91 years from 9.08 years, according to the census.

