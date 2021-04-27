The story appears on
Page A2
April 27, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Bill on data security sent for 2nd reading
A REVISED draft law intends to establish a data classification system and key data catalogs to safeguard China’s data security.
The draft law on data security was submitted to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee for the second reading.
According to the draft, data shall be classified based on varying levels of importance to economic and social development. The levels of damage to national security, public interests, and the legitimate rights and interests of individuals and organizations caused by data tampering, corruption, leaks and unauthorized access and utilization shall also be taken into consideration in the data classification process.
It stipulates that key data catalogs shall be compiled for different regions, departments, industries and sectors to enhance the protection of important data.
It includes stipulations on penalties for unauthorized data disclosure, which provide a legal basis for organizations and individuals to refuse demands from foreign countries.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.