Bill on data security sent for 2nd reading

A REVISED draft law intends to establish a data classification system and key data catalogs to safeguard China’s data security.

The draft law on data security was submitted to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee for the second reading.

According to the draft, data shall be classified based on varying levels of importance to economic and social development. The levels of damage to national security, public interests, and the legitimate rights and interests of individuals and organizations caused by data tampering, corruption, leaks and unauthorized access and utilization shall also be taken into consideration in the data classification process.

It stipulates that key data catalogs shall be compiled for different regions, departments, industries and sectors to enhance the protection of important data.

It includes stipulations on penalties for unauthorized data disclosure, which provide a legal basis for organizations and individuals to refuse demands from foreign countries.