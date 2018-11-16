The story appears on
Page A6
November 16, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Bird-killer surrenders
A MAN who killed an endangered bird in northeast Jilin Province gave himself up to police, following an online post of his act that caused public uproar.
A China Wildlife Conservation Association volunteer on Monday posted on Weibo that someone in an off-road vehicle had shot an oriental stork. The man surnamed Liu escaped before the police arrived at the site but read about the post, which went viral on Weibo. He turned himself in the next day.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.