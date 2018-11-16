Bird-killer surrenders

Home » Nation

A MAN who killed an endangered bird in northeast Jilin Province gave himself up to police, following an online post of his act that caused public uproar.

A China Wildlife Conservation Association volunteer on Monday posted on Weibo that someone in an off-road vehicle had shot an oriental stork. The man surnamed Liu escaped before the police arrived at the site but read about the post, which went viral on Weibo. He turned himself in the next day.