The story appears on
Page A6
March 4, 2019
Free for subscribers
Blacklist for defaulters
Nearly 13 million people had been placed on a credit blacklist for defaulting on their court orders at the end of 2018, according to a white paper released by the Supreme People’s Court.
Defaulters had been restrained from purchasing about 17.5 million plane tickets and 5.47 million high-speed train tickets by the end of 2018, said the white paper titled Judicial Reform of Chinese Courts (2013-2018). In 2013, the SPC introduced the system of blacklisting dishonest people subject to enforcement.
