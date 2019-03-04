Blacklist for defaulters

Home » Nation

Nearly 13 million people had been placed on a credit blacklist for defaulting on their court orders at the end of 2018, according to a white paper released by the Supreme People’s Court.

Defaulters had been restrained from purchasing about 17.5 million plane tickets and 5.47 million high-speed train tickets by the end of 2018, said the white paper titled Judicial Reform of Chinese Courts (2013-2018). In 2013, the SPC introduced the system of blacklisting dishonest people subject to enforcement.