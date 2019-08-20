Bush doctor couple devote their all

Home » Nation

Zhai Dalong and Wang Cuihong, a doctor couple, have spent about half of their lives in a remote village in north China’s Hebei Province.

Treating at least 30 patients every day, the two 35-year-old doctors open their clinic from 6am to 10pm — or even until 2am.

“We have even treated more than 100 patients in one day,” Wang said.

Home visits at night is also a common occurrence — “sometimes six times a night.”

The couple is responsible for medical work in the Shuangweicheng Village and two other surrounding villages, serving more than 1,000 residents, but they are not locals.

In 2003, the two gave up their opportunities working in big cities after graduation and came to Shuangweicheng to be village doctors.

Remote and sparsely populated, the village had no doctor before the couple arrived.

“It was tough at first but as doctors, we should go wherever we are most needed,” Zhai said.

For 16 years, they have lent more than 200,000 yuan (US$28,405) of medical fees to the elderly and children.

“We don’t work for money. One’s value should not be measured by money. The villagers’ trust and encouragement make me feel that my life is meaningful,” Zhai said.

The couple not only treats patients themselves but has also set up a volunteer team to offer free treatment and medicine as well as provide health knowledge to impoverished villagers. So far, the team has helped tens of thousands of residents.

“We want to raise the villagers’ health awareness to help them prevent diseases,” Wang said.

The young couple is members of the 1.38 million village doctor team in China, who take care of hundreds of millions of rural residents.

“Village doctors are an important part of the country’s medical and health system. We need to overcome tons of difficulties when treating patients, including the severe environment and limited medical conditions,” Zhai said.

Some doctors have to walk over a dozen kilometers to deliver medicine. “Day and night, we are always on call in case the patients need us,” he added.

In recent years, China has stepped up efforts to improve medical conditions in rural areas. The National Health Commission said in July that the country would ensure all rural areas have doctors and health-care institutions by the end of this year.

About 14.35 million poor patients with serious and chronic diseases had received basic treatment and health management services as of the end of June, and the underprivileged only need pay about 10 percent of the costs.

“There are so many people with health needs in China’s vast rural areas, calling for more rural doctors,” Zhai said.

“Doctors don’t have to work in big hospitals to realize their value in life.”