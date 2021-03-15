Advanced Search

March 15, 2021

Bushfire kills 2

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 15, 2021 | Print Edition

Two people have died and six have been injured in a forest fire in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, local authorities said yesterday. The fire broke out about noon on Saturday on a barren hill in Machang Village in the city of Guyuan, according to the regional emergency management department. By 4:40pm Saturday, the fire had scorched around 33.3 hectares. By yesterday morning, over 2,000 personnel had been mobilized to extinguish the fire.

An initial investigation revealed the fire was caused by people visiting a grave on the hill and lighting fake money.

