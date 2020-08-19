The story appears on
Page A2
August 19, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
COFCO executive questioned
THE chief accountant of China’s biggest food trader COFCO is under investigation, the country’s graft watchdog said in a statement yesterday.
Luo Jiamang, who joined the giant agriculture conglomerate in 2018, was under investigation over suspicion of grave discipline and law violations, according to the statement from Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, the country’s top anti-corruption body, issued on its website.
Luo is also a member of the leading Party members’ group of the company.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.