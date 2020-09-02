COVID-19 tests to be expanded

Home » Nation

China will further beef up its capacity of nucleic acid testing for novel coronavirus, according to a newly released work plan.

A total of 100 public testing laboratories will be set up across the country, with each being able to handle 10,000 samples daily, said the document released by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

It stressed efforts to promote the development of third-party laboratories in accordance with laws to allow them to participate in nucleic acid testing through government service procurement.

The country will be divided into eight districts to plan for greater testing capacities, with each district being able to handle between 500,000 and 700,000 samples daily.

These measures will help the country achieve the goal of completing nucleic acid tests for all residents in 5-7 days, according to the plan.