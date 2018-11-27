CPC discusses work of rural organizations

Home » Nation

THE Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee yesterday reviewed two documents on regulation of the work of the Party’s rural primary-level organizations, and the work rules for the Party’s disciplinary inspection agencies.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting, and stressed that the revision of the regulation regarding rural primary-level organizations’ work is important in upholding and strengthening the overall Party leadership over rural work.

Party organizations in villages must exercise overall leadership over diverse organizations and all kinds of work in their villages, and see to major issues of their villages, according to the meeting.

The meeting required stronger rural Party branches and selecting competent chiefs for them.

The problem of lax and weak governance at rural Party branches must be addressed, the meeting said, calling for the recruitment of more competent young people in rural areas into the Party.

The meeting called on Party branches in poor villages to take the lead and mobilize the public in winning the battle against poverty.

Moreover, the meeting asked these organizations to improve their abilities to unite and serve the public to provide a strong political and organizational underpinning for an all-round rural vitalization in the new era.

The work rules for the Party’s disciplinary inspection agencies have regarded the Party Constitution as the fundamental rules, upheld and strengthened the Party leadership over the work of disciplinary inspection.

The rules have safeguarded Xi’s core status in the CPC Central Committee and in the whole Party, as well as the authority and the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

Disciplinary inspection commissions and supervision agencies should fasten the cage of regulations, strengthen self-constraints, and show zero tolerance for enforcement personnel’s violations of Party discipline or state law, it said.

The meeting stressed coordinating the use of disciplinary and legal means to enforce the Party’s code of conduct and state law, tightening regular supervision with “iron discipline” and harshly punishing violations of the Party Constitution and Party regulations, while ensuring everyone working in the public sector exercising public power does not break the law.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission should take the lead in enhancing the Party’s political building, and closely follow the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core in terms of thinking, political orientation and actions.

The CCDI and NSC are also required to have the courage to “show their sword and fight” on major issues of principle, and be open to both internal oversight and public supervision.