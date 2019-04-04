Cabinet defends law amendments

Home » Nation

THE State Council, China’s Cabinet, said yesterday it was necessary to amend laws and supporting regulations and policies to ensure the implementation of the foreign investment law.

Draft amendments for administrative licensing law, trademark law, construction law and electronic signature law were passed yesterday at a State Council executive meeting.

It was also decided at the meeting to submit the draft amendments to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, for deliberation, according to a statement.

Suggestions for revisions include adding the principle of “non-discrimination” in administrative licensing, substantially raising the amount of compensation for infringing exclusive rights to use trademarks, and cutting approval time for applications for qualified construction permits.