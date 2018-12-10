Call to release executive

Home » Nation

CHINESE Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad and Canadian Ambassador John McCallum over the weekend.

Le made solemn representations and strong protests over the detention of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, by the Canadian authorities.

Meng was detained while transferring flights in Vancouver, Canada, at the request of the United States.

What the United States has done severely violates a Chinese citizen’s legitimate rights and interests, and is vile in nature, Le said.

China firmly opposes the United States’ moves and strongly urges the US side to attach great importance to China’s solemn stance, take immediate measures to correct the wrong practices, and withdraw the arrest warrant against the Chinese citizen, he said.

“China will respond further according to the US side’s actions,” Le added.

China also strongly urges the Canadian government to immediately release Meng and effectively protect her legitimate rights and interests, he said.