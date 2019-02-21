The story appears on
Page A6
February 21, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Capital to cut pollution
Beijing plans to further reduce the annual average concentration of PM2.5, a major particle pollutant, in its fight against pollution.
The city will work to cut the annual and three-year average concentration of PM2.5, as well as improve water and soil quality to meet the target standards set for 2020 in a national plan. In 2019, Beijing will phase out 300 manufacturing and pollution-intensive enterprises, and gradually replace diesel-powered vehicles with new-energy ones.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.