Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

February 21, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Capital to cut pollution

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 21, 2019 | Print Edition

Beijing plans to further reduce the annual average concentration of PM2.5, a major particle pollutant, in its fight against pollution.

The city will work to cut the annual and three-year average concentration of PM2.5, as well as improve water and soil quality to meet the target standards set for 2020 in a national plan. In 2019, Beijing will phase out 300 manufacturing and pollution-intensive enterprises, and gradually replace diesel-powered vehicles with new-energy ones.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿