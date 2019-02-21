Capital to cut pollution

Home » Nation

Beijing plans to further reduce the annual average concentration of PM2.5, a major particle pollutant, in its fight against pollution.

The city will work to cut the annual and three-year average concentration of PM2.5, as well as improve water and soil quality to meet the target standards set for 2020 in a national plan. In 2019, Beijing will phase out 300 manufacturing and pollution-intensive enterprises, and gradually replace diesel-powered vehicles with new-energy ones.