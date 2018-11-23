The story appears on
Page A6
November 23, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Car rams into children
Five people were killed and 18 injured when a car rammed into a group of children crossing a road outside their school in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, local authorities said yesterday.
The incident occurred around 12:30pm in Jianchang County. The driver has been held by the police. An investigation is under way.
