Car rams into children

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 23, 2018 | Print Edition

Five people were killed and 18 injured when a car rammed into a group of children crossing a road outside their school in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm in Jianchang County. The driver has been held by the police. An investigation is under way.

