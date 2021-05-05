The story appears on
May 5, 2021
Caring staff, passengers save boy’s arm
Airline staff in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region made a critical decision this month as their aircraft was poised for takeoff: they returned to the terminal.
The last flight from south Xinjiang’s Hotan City to the regional capital Urumqi was about to take off when an anxious father appeared at the terminal pleading for help as the clock approached midnight on April 30.
The Uygur man’s seven-year-old son had broken his arm in a tractor accident and was in urgent need of surgery in Urumqi, and the last flight to the regional capital was their only hope to save the boy’s arm.
It didn’t take long before the airline and related departments as well as the passengers onboard decided to come back to pick up the special passengers.
In about one and a half hours, the plane landed in Urumqi, where a special medical team quickly took the boy to a local hospital.
A string of green channels including a police car leading the way were utilized to make the trip to the hospital as fast as possible. The boy’s arm was reconnected.
“Thanks a million. Our family owes so much to everyone involved in the relay race,” said the father.
