Casino operators lose

Home » Nation

Police in east China’s Anhui Province have detained 20 people for operating underground casinos and using violence to collect debts. The arrests were made in a 10-hour coordinated operation in Huoqiu County. The operation capped a months-long investigation, which started in July after local police received a tip-off. According to police, the suspects have been operating since March. They had made more than 1 million yuan (US$144,000).