Casino operators lose

The story appears on
Page A6
November 30, 2018
Police in east China’s Anhui Province have detained 20 people for operating underground casinos and using violence to collect debts. The arrests were made in a 10-hour coordinated operation in Huoqiu County. The operation capped a months-long investigation, which started in July after local police received a tip-off. According to police, the suspects have been operating since March. They had made more than 1 million yuan (US$144,000).
