Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 30, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Casino operators lose

Source: Xinhua | 00:06 UTC+8 November 30, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in east China’s Anhui Province have detained 20 people for operating underground casinos and using violence to collect debts. The arrests were made in a 10-hour coordinated operation in Huoqiu County. The operation capped a months-long investigation, which started in July after local police received a tip-off. According to police, the suspects have been operating since March. They had made more than 1 million yuan (US$144,000).

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿