Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

May 7, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Celebrating China’s wonders over May Day

00:43 UTC+8 May 7, 2021 | Print Edition

MORE than 230 million tourist trips were made in China during the Labor Day holiday, an increase of 120 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism estimates.

The number of tourist trips also exceeded that of the same period before the epidemic.

About 12,000 A-class tourist attractions opened to tourists — roughly 90 percent of all A-class attractions in the country.

Domestic tourism revenue during the holiday is estimated at 113.23 billion yuan (US$17.48 billion) — an increase of 138 percent year-on-year, recovering to 77 percent of the same period before the epidemic.

Tourists from Chengdu spent 2,600 yuan per capita, the most of any city.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿