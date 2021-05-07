Celebrating China’s wonders over May Day

Home » Nation

MORE than 230 million tourist trips were made in China during the Labor Day holiday, an increase of 120 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism estimates.

The number of tourist trips also exceeded that of the same period before the epidemic.

About 12,000 A-class tourist attractions opened to tourists — roughly 90 percent of all A-class attractions in the country.

Domestic tourism revenue during the holiday is estimated at 113.23 billion yuan (US$17.48 billion) — an increase of 138 percent year-on-year, recovering to 77 percent of the same period before the epidemic.

Tourists from Chengdu spent 2,600 yuan per capita, the most of any city.