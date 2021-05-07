Celebrating China’s wonders over May Day

The story appears on
Page A6
May 7, 2021
MORE than 230 million tourist trips were made in China during the Labor Day holiday, an increase of 120 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism estimates.
The number of tourist trips also exceeded that of the same period before the epidemic.
About 12,000 A-class tourist attractions opened to tourists — roughly 90 percent of all A-class attractions in the country.
Domestic tourism revenue during the holiday is estimated at 113.23 billion yuan (US$17.48 billion) — an increase of 138 percent year-on-year, recovering to 77 percent of the same period before the epidemic.
Tourists from Chengdu spent 2,600 yuan per capita, the most of any city.
