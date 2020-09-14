The story appears on
Chang’e-4 resumes lunar work
The lander and rover of the Chang’e-4 probe have resumed work for the 22nd lunar day on the far side of the moon.
The lander woke up at 5:15am on Saturday, and the rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, woke up at 11:54am on Friday, sources with the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration said.
The Chang’e-4 probe, launched on December 8, 2018, made the first-ever soft landing on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon on January 3, 2019.
A lunar day is equal to 14 days on Earth, and a lunar night is the same length. The Chang’e-4 probe, switching to dormant mode during the lunar night due to the lack of solar power, has survived about 618 Earth days on the moon.
Yutu-2 will move northwest toward the basalt area or the impact craters with high reflectivity during the 22nd lunar day. Scientific instruments such as a panoramic camera, infrared imaging spectrometer, neutral atom detector, as well as lunar radar on the rover will carry out scientific detection.
The solar-powered rover is the longest-working lunar rover.
