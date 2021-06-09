The story appears on
June 9, 2021
Cheating student barred from gaokao
A STUDENT in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, was disqualified from taking this year’s gaokao, the annual college entrance examination, for taking mobile phone in the examination room and cheating on the math paper on Monday.
After an investigation, the city’s education bureau announced yesterday that it had decided that all the student’s grades would be declared invalid.
The student surnamed Wu was caught photographing the test paper with a mobile phone. Wu uploaded the test paper onto an online test question pool search application for answers.
The exam supervisors were also suspended for dereliction of duty. An investigation is ongoing.
The Paper reported on Monday that staff from the app reported the violation with screenshots as soon as the photo with the student’s name and seat number was uploaded at 3:46pm on Monday — one hour and 14 minutes before the exam concluded. The app’s staff stated on social media Weibo that the platform didn’t provide any search results, and the exam paper was never shown from the app’s front end or disclosed in any way.
This year’s exam is the biggest collectively organized event since the coronavirus outbreak, with millions of students in around 7,000 venues across the country appearing for the exam. Last year, the gaokao was postponed for approximately a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
