August 14, 2020

Cheers! A tasty treat for Wuhan

August 14, 2020

A beer festival opens tomorrow in the city of Wuhan, once hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic in China, local authorities said yesterday.

The festival, scheduled to last for one week, is set to be the first large-scale entertainment and consumption event since the city’s lockdown was lifted on April 8, with the aim of stimulating the nighttime economy of the city, said Dai Lichun, director of the commerce bureau of Wuhan’s Dongxihu District.

Dai said a total of 29 venues will be set up, covering the main business districts and scenic spots in the city of over 10 million people.

Wuhan hopes to revitalize catering, culture, tourism and other business sectors to boost the confidence of both consumers and enterprises, and stimulate nighttime economy, Dai said.

