The story appears on
Page A6
August 14, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cheers! A tasty treat for Wuhan
A beer festival opens tomorrow in the city of Wuhan, once hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic in China, local authorities said yesterday.
The festival, scheduled to last for one week, is set to be the first large-scale entertainment and consumption event since the city’s lockdown was lifted on April 8, with the aim of stimulating the nighttime economy of the city, said Dai Lichun, director of the commerce bureau of Wuhan’s Dongxihu District.
Dai said a total of 29 venues will be set up, covering the main business districts and scenic spots in the city of over 10 million people.
Wuhan hopes to revitalize catering, culture, tourism and other business sectors to boost the confidence of both consumers and enterprises, and stimulate nighttime economy, Dai said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.