Child model mother so sorry for slap videos

The mother of a Chinese child model has apologized after videos of her appearing to beat her daughter surfaced online this week.

Videos show a woman kicking, slapping and hitting a toddler with a clothes hanger as she seems to be posing for a photo shoot.

Internet users identified the child as Niuniu, a 3-year-old girl who models clothes sold on e-commerce website Taobao.

Niuniu’s mother has published a statement apologizing for her actions.

“As shown in the video, my slightly large movements in the process of communicating guidance were in no way intended to cause harm,” she wrote on the Weibo microblog platform.

Niuniu’s mother, who did not disclose her name, said she “caused everyone to misunderstand,” for which she felt “deeply sorry.”

Taobao shared on its Weibo account a news report about the videos, along with a statement of support for the Taobao sellers who sounded the alarm over Niuniu’s well-being.

The statement said appeals from kind-hearted e-commerce sellers were the best way to provide children with timely protection.

Some Taobao shops pledged to reduce the use of child models and more closely monitor possible mistreatment of child models. Others condemned the child modeling industry.

Beijing lawyer Lu Xiaoquan is opposed to child modeling as a whole.

“(Children’s) privacy and commercial rights might be violated and they might not be aware of whether this behavior will have a negative impact on their values and upbringing,” Lu said.