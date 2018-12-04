China, Argentina sign deals

Home » Nation

CHINA has signed new trade deals with Argentina.

Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Mauricio Macri of Argentina announced more than 30 agriculture and investment deals on Sunday during Xi’s state visit following the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The deals include an agreement to export Argentine cherries to China and an expansion of a currency swap.

China is among Argentina’s top export markets, especially for agricultural commodities that are the engine of its economy.

“China’s development benefits Argentina, our region and the world,” Macri said during a ceremony at the presidential residence in the outskirts of the Argentine capital. “We have complementary countries. There are few countries in the world that can buy so many of the high-quality products that we’re capable of making,” Macri said.

Argentina also granted Xi the top honor awarded to foreign politicians, and the Argentine polo association gave the Chinese president a polo horse.

The South American country is home to the world’s top polo players, and Macri said he wants the sport to make a comeback in China.

Xi congratulated Macri on a successful summit and said both their countries believe the G20 spirit of solidarity must prevail in “the firm defense of multilateralism and free trade to build an open global economy and foment the world’s prosperity and stability.”