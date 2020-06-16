China: Political conspiracy in Meng’s arrest

Home » Nation

CHINA restated yesterday that the arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is an utter political conspiracy of the United States trying to crack down on Huawei and other Chinese high-tech companies, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China had urged Canada to immediately release the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech giant, and accused Canada of being an accomplice to the US.

China is determined to safeguard the legitimate rights of its citizens, Zhao added. His remarks came after a Canadian Security Intelligence Service report was disclosed in the court documents as part of Meng’s extradition proceedings.

In a redacted December 1, 2018 memo, CSIS said it was advised by the US FBI of plans to arrest Meng when she arrived on a flight to Vancouver International Airport later that same day.

“The planned event will be of great consequence internationally and bilaterally,” the report said.

Lawyers on Meng’s side claim that the memo proves that the CSIS has deliberately tried to conceal the FBI’s involvement in the case.

Meng is accused by US authorities of bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with a company operating in Iran, putting HSBC at risk of fines and penalties for breaking US sanctions on Tehran.