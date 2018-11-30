China and Spain vow to promote multilateralism

Home » Nation

CHINA and Spain have pledged to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, jointly safeguard rules-based multilateralism and promote cooperation in various areas.

The bilateral relations are presented with new opportunities for development as this year marks the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, which will help maintain world peace, stability, development and prosperity, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the European country.

The two sides agree that the Belt and Road Initiative is an important solution to boosting global cooperation, and they will fully leverage the potential of this platform of connectivity and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in third-party markets, the joint statement says.

They also welcome the cooperation between China and the European Union on connectivity and infrastructure construction, and stand ready to build synergy between BRI and related EU strategies, thus offering more mutually beneficial business and investment opportunities to Chinese and Spanish enterprises.

The Spanish side reiterates that it will adhere to the one-China principle, according to the joint statement.

The two sides are willing to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogues in international organizations, including the United Nations, the Group of 20, the Asia-Europe Meeting and the World Trade Organization, amid efforts to promote multilateralism based on the international law and universally recognized norms governing international relations.

The two sides will remain committed to building an open, balanced and inclusive global economy that is in accordance with the WTO rules, the joint statement says.

The two sides reiterate that they will oppose protectionism and unilateralism, promote market opening, and eliminate trade barriers. They also reiterate their support for the rules-based multilateral trading system. The two countries vow to further promote the development of the China-EU partnership for peace, growth, reform and civilization.

In the joint statement, China and Spain expressed their willingness to deepen and expand bilateral economic and trade relations.

They deemed it necessary to press ahead with the China-EU investment agreement negotiations, in a bid to facilitate exchanges of businesses and benefit the two peoples.

The two sides believe they enjoy huge potential for economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries and in third-party markets. They pledge to boost cooperation between their businesses in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

The two countries are willing to increase the volume of freight through the China Railway Express container trains that connect China’s Yiwu with Madrid. The two sides also pledged to strengthen cooperation in scientific and technological innovation, education, culture, sports and tourism.

China and Spain signed a total of 18 cooperation documents during Xi’s three-day visit, according to the joint statement.

When meeting representatives from the China-Spain Business Advisory Council together with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Xi urged Spanish enterprises to make best use of the public platform of China International Import Expo to win more business opportunities and promote China-Spain economic and trade ties to a new height.

The Chinese president called the business advisory council an important platform of deepening bilateral economic and trade ties and a new cooperation mode of combining strong ones and complementing each other’s advantages.

Xi said building strong synergy between the two countries’ strategies and realizing complementary advantages will help promote connectivity between Asia and Europe, and push the global economy to develop in a more open, inclusive and balanced way.

He said he believes that with the joint efforts of entrepreneurs and business communities from the two countries, the mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation in the new era will open a new chapter and bring more benefits to the two countries and their peoples.

Sanchez said that at a time full of changes, Spain pays more and more attention to Asia, especially China which attaches importance to its opening-up to the world. Noting that China has become an important trade partner and one of Spain’s main export destination, Sanchez said his government supports the country’s economic, trade and investment cooperation with China, and supports the two countries’ business communities in strengthening links.

Spain is the first stop of Xi’s ongoing Europe and Latin America tour.