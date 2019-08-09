China blasts US diplomats for meeting activist in HK

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday summoned senior officials from the US consulate general in Hong Kong and lodged stern representations over the contact between US consulate officials and Hong Kong secessionist forces.

Joshua Wong, who frequently colludes with overseas anti-China forces to smear the image of China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, admitted his interactions with officials from the US consulate general on Tuesday, Hong Kong-based newspaper Ta Kung Pao reported yesterday.

The newspaper said Wong met with Julie Eadeh, political unit chief of the consulate general on Tuesday and discussed issues such as banning US exports of equipment to Hong Kong police. In response, an official at the commissioner’s office urgently summoned a senior official at the US consulate general to lodge stern representations, expressing strong disapproval and firm opposition, and requiring clarification.

The official of the commissioner’s office emphasized that China is rock-firm in upholding national sovereignty and security and Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.

Members of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong were strongly urged to abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

They are also urged to “immediately make a clean break from anti-China forces who stir up trouble in Hong Kong, stop sending out wrong signals to violent offenders, refrain from meddling with Hong Kong affairs, and avoid going further down the wrong path,” the official of the commissioner’s office added.