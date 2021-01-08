China hopes stability and peace returns to US

Home » Nation

<p>A foreign ministry spokesperson yesterday said China hopes the people in the United States can enjoy peace, stability and security at the earliest. “We believe that the people of the United States want stability and peace, and hope they can soon enjoy security and stability, especially amid the grim situation brought about by the pandemic,” spokesperson Hua Chunying said.</p><p> Responding to a query after some Chinese netizens mocked the riots as “beautiful sight,” a term once used by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to refer to the violent protests in Hong Kong in 2019, Hua said Chinese people have the right and freedom to express their opinions and make comments online. </p><p> While US mainstream media denounced the protesters at the US Capitol as “mobs,” they had called the violent protesters in Hong Kong as “democratic heroes,” Hua noted. “The stark contrast in the reactions and choice of words are thought-provoking and worthy of our reflection.” </p>